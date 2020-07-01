 CaneSport - Inside look: Where the Hurricanes stand with top talent at Palmetto High
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 04:33:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside look: Where the Hurricanes stand with top talent at Palmetto High

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

If Miami Hurricanes fans wants to dream about a one-school recruiting coup this year, it would involve Miami Palmetto High School.So far the Canes have one commitment from Palmetto, a very soft com...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}