Inside Story: Emory Williams committed earlier in month, excited to be Cane
Milton (Fla.) High School quarterback Emory Williams may have announced his commitment today.But it was a long time coming.And, in reality, he committed to Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news