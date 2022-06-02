Inside the mystery of the Emory Williams recruitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
There’s a little aura of mystery surrounding the recruitment of Milton (Fla.) High School QB Emory Williams.That’s in part because he’s simply not quite sure his own recruiting plan yet.“It’s all c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news