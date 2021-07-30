Inside the Trequon Fegans commit announcement from Downtown Miami

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High School 2022 CB Trequon Fegans committed to Miami Friday afternoon, broadcasting an Instagram Live from Black Market Downtown Miami in the midst of a family trip to South Florida.

He was surrounded by Miami memorabilia as he picked a Hurricane hat off the table in front of him at the upscale sports bar.

“It feels great," Fegans told CaneSport. "I just got a lot of stress off of me.”

As for why he picked Miami?

“Why not Miami?" Fegans said. "That’s how I feel.”

One of the deciding factors for Fegans was his relationship with the DB coaches at Miami.

“I’m like a little brother to them," Fegans said. "DVD (Miami cornerbacks coach Demarcus Van Dyke) just called me after I ended my live. He was the first person who called me. He said `You don’t know how happy I am.' It sounded like he was going to cry for real.”

Fegans is the third commit for Miami this cycle and he has a good relationship with the two other commits in the class.

"I have a good relationship with Khamauri (Rogers) and Chris (Graves)," Fegans said.

Fegans will also look to make an impact on special teams at Miami.

“I want to do corner and punt return and kick return," he said.

Fegans will now shift his attention to recruiting for Miami

“Tony Mitchell for sure," he said of the 4-star 2023 defensive back. "I’m pushing to get him. That’s like the only DB that I talk to.”

And, of course, his brother is 2025 standout Anquon Fegans, who already lists a UM offer.

Trequon took an official visit to Miami in early June, which helped put Miami in the lead.

“I was planning on committing before the season, so it helped a lot.," he said.

Fegans' family has also been able to see Miami multiple times this summer, including on the current trip. They arrived Thursday and are staying downtown.

“The family loves it down here," Fegans said.

Now that the recruiting process is over for Fegans, he is getting ready for the upcoming season. He will be an early enrollee at Miami.

“The focus is on football right now," Fegans said. "I'll focus on this season, then in January I will be attending college.”