Inside UM with Radakovich: AD on Highsmith, recruiting, ACC, baseball

Miami Hurricanes Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich weighed in on several topics on 560 AM, including where things stand now with ACC scheduling and the possibility of eliminating division based on a recent NCAA rule change.

“That was one of the things we had talked about specially at our last ACC meeting in mid-May,” Radakovich said. “I think there is a lot of momentum for that, but we’re not at a point where the decision is going to be made. But to have three permanent opponents and rotate the other 10 during a four-year cycle so that all football student-athletes have an opportunity to play everybody during their time playing college I think is really important. It’ll be something unique for the ACC and hopefully we’ll be able to get that done.”

Radakovich also spoke for the first time publicly about the hiring of Alonzo Highsmith as the general manager of football operations. He stressed that having someone in that position “is necessary, critical” in today’s day and age of college football.

“I think Alonzo will be a real positive influence for all of us in the department,” Radakovich said. “Alonzo has certainly done some great work in the NFL, everybody whom I spoke with loved Alonzo, his work ethic, what he brings to the table. I think he’s going to be another set of eyes for Mario inside the building interacting with our players allowing them and helping them understand what it takes to succeed. You can never have enough people like that for student-athletes to talk to because it’s not just the play on the field, but you have to do some great things off the field as well. Given Alonzo’s background and how he’s seen the importance of that in the National Football League from the chair of an NFL scout and talent evaluator, I think he can provide a lot of really good information to our student-athletes. So I’m really looking forward to having him on the staff. He will be a part of our administrative senior staff as the communications conduit between the administrative side of the department, things that are going on, and how they might affect football and hew ill take it back to football and share it with everybody else. We’re trying to get as much good communication back and forth so that we don’t miss anything and our student-athletes and staff have the best opportunity to continue to move our athletic department forward.”

Another topic discussed? With a big month of June ahead as it pertains to Cane recruiting, Radakovich says he knows that head coach Mario Cristobal is “relentless” on the recruiting trail.

“I knew Mario was, from all the information that I was able to gather prior to him taking the job, he was incredibly relentless as it relates to recruiting,” Radakovich said. “And I think that has totally been the case. He enjoys it, enjoys selling the University of Miami and how we need to be placed as it relates to our student-athletes and prospective student-athletes. It’s a joy to watch him and the staff interact with recruits and their families because there is a genuineness there that doesn’t always happen around the country, and I know that it happens here. Hopefully those student-athletes will continue to matriculate here to the University of Miami and we will have some incredible success along the way.”

Asked what the next 6-8 months will look like for UM, Radakovich said, “I think we need to continue to move along with some of the facility plans that we’ve talked about. They’re not baked yet, but they’re getting here very quickly. Working with the campus to make sure that we’re good partners with the campus and what our desires are to make the athletic program something that is very special to the campus. We want to make sure that our facilities are right there as well. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see some of the new things that we want to pull together, but it’s going to take us a little while, not way down the road - we need to start moving and getting some things together. Football, one of the things we want to be able to do is create that forever home with University of Miami football. We want that Soffer Indoor Practice Facility to be the real fulcrum of this. It’s built, it’s very nice, we want to be able to have some really great outdoor facilities for our student-athletes and then look at some of the other opportunities that may exist for other programs that we currently have and maybe look at what programs down the road, specifically women’s programs, that we’ll need to maintain the current compliance we enjoy with Title IX. A lot of different things to look forward to in the next few months and we’ll continue to keep everybody in the loop as we have some good things to say.”

* With baseball hosting regionals, Radakovich said, “Should be a great weekend around the entire campus. We’re looking forward to hosting, having a really exciting regional. … Really proud (of the team).”