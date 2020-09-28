Interesting situation shaping up for Canes with 4-star LB Terrence Lewis
Miami Central High School LB Terrence Lewis is a four-star Tennessee commitment.But the Hurricanes are remaining in contact with Lewis’ family - Demarcus Van Dyke is checking in every few weeks wit...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news