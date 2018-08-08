CaneSport.com

Junior tight end Michael Irvin II, who worked as the first teamer in the spring and the early practices this fall, sustained an MCL injury in his right knee and is expected to be sidelined for four months.

Irvin will undergo surgery this week at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Irvin, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, saw action in 12 games last season, catching nine passes for 78 yards.

With Irvin out of the picture the only scholarship tight ends are Brian Polendey, who is primarily viewed as a blocking tight end, and highly regarded true freshmen Will Mallory and Brevin Jordan.

CaneSport’s Take

This is a blow at a position with very little depth. Yes, Irvin has struggled with drops and consistency. But he at least had some starting experience at the end of last year. Now Jordan and Mallory will have to shoulder the load, a tall task for true freshmen. Jordan has shown out at times already this fall with athletic catches, and Mallory is a smooth route runner. But until they show it in games this will be a question mark.