{{ timeAgo('2018-06-15 21:07:07 -0500') }} football

Is Kardell Thomas serious about Miami? The answer might surprise you

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Newly-minted 5-star offensive lineman Kardell Thomas has been committed to LSU since July of 2016. He has called himself "110% committed" to his hometown school and has been an ambassador for LSU r...

{{ article.author_name }}