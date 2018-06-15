Is Kardell Thomas serious about Miami? The answer might surprise you
Newly-minted 5-star offensive lineman Kardell Thomas has been committed to LSU since July of 2016. He has called himself "110% committed" to his hometown school and has been an ambassador for LSU r...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news