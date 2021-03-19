Isaiah Bond's teammate adds UM offer from T-Rob
Buford (Ga.) High School S/WR Jake Pope picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer March 16.Anytime a Buford High recruit adds a UM offer it’s worth monitoring. The reason? UM DL coach Jess Sim...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news