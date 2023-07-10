Former Miami basketball stars Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller made their NBA Summer League debuts last weekend.

Wong had a nice assist to start things off and finished with six points, two assists, and two rebounds on one-of-four shooting in 17 minutes coming off the bench for the Indiana Pacers. Indiana would come out on top 91-83.

It was a rough outing for Wong as he ended the game with six fouls and four turnovers.

Miller had a better night than Wong shooting 50 percent from the floor scoring 12 points while burying two three-pointers and a nice alley-oop. He added four rebounds, four assists and played 24 minutes for the Clippers. Los Angeles would fall to Utah 105-99.

The former Canes will play a total of four games before the tournament begins, where they will have a chance at the Summer League title.

Indiana will be in action Monday night against Orlando at 8:30 PM and L.A. will take on Sacramento at 10:30 PM EST. Both games will be televised on NBA TV.