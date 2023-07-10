News More News
Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller make NBA summer league debuts

Marcus Benjamin • CanesCounty
Marcus Benjamin is a South Florida native with over ten years of experience working in sports journalism.

Former Miami basketball stars Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller made their NBA Summer League debuts last weekend.

Wong had a nice assist to start things off and finished with six points, two assists, and two rebounds on one-of-four shooting in 17 minutes coming off the bench for the Indiana Pacers. Indiana would come out on top 91-83.

It was a rough outing for Wong as he ended the game with six fouls and four turnovers.

Miller had a better night than Wong shooting 50 percent from the floor scoring 12 points while burying two three-pointers and a nice alley-oop. He added four rebounds, four assists and played 24 minutes for the Clippers. Los Angeles would fall to Utah 105-99.

The former Canes will play a total of four games before the tournament begins, where they will have a chance at the Summer League title.

Indiana will be in action Monday night against Orlando at 8:30 PM and L.A. will take on Sacramento at 10:30 PM EST. Both games will be televised on NBA TV.

