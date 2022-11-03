Shooting Guard Isaiah Wong was announced on Thursday to the prestigious NABC Player of the Year Watch List.

The elite group includes just 20 of the top players in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Wong is one of four ACC selections, including the only one who does not attend North Carolina.

A Preseason First Team All-ACC selection and Jerry West Award Watch List choice, Wong is coming off a stellar 2021-22 season in which he averaged 15.3 points per game. The 6-foot-4, guard claimed Third Team All-ACC status for the second straight season.

Wong, from Piscataway, N.J., tallied 1,268 points in his Hurricane career, already No. 23 in program history through just three seasons. He is one of two Division I players to average 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with fewer than 2.0 turnovers per game in each of the past two years, alongside Baylor Scheierman.

The rest of the NABC Player of the Year Watch List includes Oral Roberts’ Max Abmas, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Florida’s Colin Castleton, Memphis’ Kendric Davis, North Carolina’s RJ Davis, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Purdue’s Zach Edey, Baylor’s Adam Flagler, Baylor’s Keyonte George, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr., North Carolina’s Caleb Love, TCU’s Mike Miles Jr., Houston’s Marcus Sasser, Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., UConn’s Adama Sanogo, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson.

The 2023 NABC Player of the Year, selected by a vote of Division I head coaches, will be announced the week of the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston.

Wong and the Hurricanes start the 2022-23 regular season Monday at 7:30 p.m. versus Lafayette at the Watsco Center.