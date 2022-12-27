Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball is the ACC Co-Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office. Wong, who was also named ACC Player of the Week on December 12, led Miami to a 66-64 win over then-sixth-ranked Virginia last week. He shared ACC Co-Player of the Week honors with Blake Hinson of Pittsburgh. A fourth-year junior guard, Wong scored 24 points and added six rebounds and five assists in the win over the Wahoos. Wong, whose 24 points marked a game-high, became the first Hurricane to post four straight 20-point games since Jack McClinton did so in January 2009.

The New Jersey native forced a turnover on the final play to deny Virginia a game-tying shot at the Watsco Center as the game clock expired. Wong became the second high-major player in the last decade to record four straight games with at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He finished 7-for-13 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range, and 8-of-9 from the free throw line in the victory. With his selection, Wong became the fourth Hurricane in program history to win ACC Player of the Week multiple times, joining McClinton, Durand Scott, and Kam McGusty. He became the second Hurricane to win two awards in the same season, alongside only Scott, who did so in 2012-13. Earlier in the month, Wong became the 11th player in program history to earn ACC Player of the Week plaudits, joining McGusty (twice), Tonye Jekiri, Sheldon McClellan, Angel Rodriguez, Shane Larkin, Scott (twice), Reggie Johnson, McClinton (thrice), Guillermo Diaz and Robert Hite. Wong and the Hurricanes, ranked No. 14 nationally, resume play Friday at Notre Dame at 2 p.m. on ACC Network; Miami’s scheduled Dec. 28 home matchup against Vermont was canceled due to weather-related travel issues.