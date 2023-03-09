Isaiah Wong selected for Olson national player of the year award
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is a finalist for the elite Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award, as announced Thursday afternoon.
The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation's top Division I player. The award is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson, who won 776 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent in Arizona. During that stretch, he led the Wildcats to 11 Pac-10 Conference titles, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, four Final Four appearances, and the 1997 NCAA title.
The recipient of the 2023 award will be announced later this month in Houston the site of the Final Four.
This is the second national player of the year award to name Wong a finalist, as he previously made the cut for the Wooden Award National Ballot. The fourth-year junior guard is also a finalist for the Jerry West Award and also took home ACC player of the year honors.
A 6-foot-4, 184-pounder, Wong is averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He is shooting 44.9 percent overall, 38.0 percent beyond the arc, and 83.1 percent from the line for No. 14/13 Miami (25-6, 15-5 ACC).
The Piscataway, N.J., native owns the top single-game point total in the league this year (36 vs. Cornell on 12/7/22) and is a two-time ACC Player of the Week. He also has one USBWA National Player of the Week plaudit to his name.
Wong and top-seeded Miami continue ACC Tournament action Friday at 7 p.m. with a semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded and No. 21-ranked Duke, live on ESPN or ESPN2 from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics
