CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is a finalist for the elite Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award, as announced Thursday afternoon.

The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation's top Division I player. The award is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson, who won 776 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent in Arizona. During that stretch, he led the Wildcats to 11 Pac-10 Conference titles, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, four Final Four appearances, and the 1997 NCAA title.

The recipient of the 2023 award will be announced later this month in Houston the site of the Final Four.