Four-star Miami legacy Canon Pickett picks the Hurricanes

Though familiar through family ties and his own experience, Canon Pickett still got to experience something different when in town for his Miami official visit over the weekend.
"The two commits that were here, Joel (Ervin) and Jackson (Cantwell) were in my ear a little bit," Pickett told Rivals. "They're all great people and I think the people make the place so I would enjoy coming here with all these great people."
The pitches worked.
The Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech blocker has been to Coral Gables about as much as any in-state recruit in the class of 2026 and now he is a member of the elite offensive line class, announcing his pledge on Tuesday afternoon.
Pickett continued to emphasized the people in looking back at the latest stop in town.
"It was actually really good," he said. "It just felt good being around the players and all the recruits, it was a good time. It definitely feels like it could be home. They have everything you need, great academics, and it's in Miami and it's a great city.
"They have one of the best offensive line coaches (Alex Mirabal) in all of football and a head coach (Mario Cristobal) that also played offensive line and is O-line minded."
Clemson hosted Pickett for his first official visit. Miami took over last weekend and Florida was on the dockett for this coming weekend.
The Gainesville trip is now likely ruled out.
One of the differentiators with The U is the depth he can reach with the staff in town. It included more scheme knowledge over the latest official visit.
"We broke down a little bit of film," Pickett said. "I've been here so many times that I'm starting to learn their stuff. And then there's certain techniques that I can bring to my high school that can make me better."
The goal of improvement is an element older brother and Miami pass rusher Booker Pickett continued to pitch from near or far.
"He always tells me if I want to be great, to come to Miami," the rising-senior said. "He texts me that every morning."
The personnel on campus was always going to place the Hurricanes as the team to beat with one of the Sunshine State's best.
"It's a true brotherhood, I would say," Pickett said.
Marcus Benjamin contributed to this report.