Four-star Miami legacy Canon Pickett picks the Hurricanes

Though familiar through family ties and his own experience, Canon Pickett still got to experience something different when in town for his Miami official visit over the weekend.

"The two commits that were here, Joel (Ervin) and Jackson (Cantwell) were in my ear a little bit," Pickett told Rivals. "They're all great people and I think the people make the place so I would enjoy coming here with all these great people."

The pitches worked.

The Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech blocker has been to Coral Gables about as much as any in-state recruit in the class of 2026 and now he is a member of the elite offensive line class, announcing his pledge on Tuesday afternoon.

Pickett continued to emphasized the people in looking back at the latest stop in town.

"It was actually really good," he said. "It just felt good being around the players and all the recruits, it was a good time. It definitely feels like it could be home. They have everything you need, great academics, and it's in Miami and it's a great city.

"They have one of the best offensive line coaches (Alex Mirabal) in all of football and a head coach (Mario Cristobal) that also played offensive line and is O-line minded."