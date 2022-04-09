Jacksonville CB visited UM, plans return trip
Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines High School CB Kenton Kirkland visited Miami at the end of March and has the Hurricanes very much in his picture.“I’m considering Miami for sure,” he said. “It was a real...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news