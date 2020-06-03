News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 14:40:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Jacolby George commits, says new spread offense a factor

CaneSport.com
Staff

It was a strange recruitment for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation High School WR Jacolby George.He initially landed a UM offer at a Manny Diaz summer camp June 7, 2019, immediately declaring the C...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}