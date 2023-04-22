Last season, Jacolby George had a subpar season. He dealt with a suspension at the beginning of the season and made an appearance in the game against Texas A&M but suffered a thumb injury sidelining him for several weeks.

"I feel like now I have a son...I need to do more so I can help him."

This spring there's been a resurgence from George. According to coaches, he clearly has the lead in solidifying the second wide receiver position behind Colbie Young . After spring practice no. 12, George commented on what changed for him:

He would finish the season with 13 receptions for 130 yards.

His new parental responsibility and the addition of wide receivers coach Kevin Beard, also a Plantation alum seems to be a combination for a breakout 2023 season.

"He's the best we've had so far," George said. "He connects with us. He lets us know what we're doing wrong and he lets us know it's okay to fail."

Coming out of local high school Plantation. George was ranked the No. 197 player in the Rivals Top 250 and listed as the No. 31 wide receiver nationally and the No. 27 player in Florida.

As a junior, he caught 46 passes for 1,030 yards and 12 touchdowns. He chose Miami over offers from Penn State and UCF.