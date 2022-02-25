Jacolby George has added 12 pounds, excited about new offense

The Miami Hurricanes are seeking another go-to wide receiver with the departures of Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley.

That duo combined for 60 percent of the production from UM’s wideouts a year ago.

So who might step up this year?

Well, before he left Harley put his vote in for second-year WR Jacolby George.

George is a smooth route-runner with great hands and speed, and some have compared him to a young Ahmmon Richards.

Last season George served as the team’s punt returner and a backup receiver. He had a long return of 34 yards, and on offense had seven catches for 183 yards and a TD.

George expects to continue doing punt returns this year and is looking for a bigger role on offense.

“I feel like I can play anywhere - in the slot or outside, wherever he puts me,” George said. “I’ll get the job done.”

His take on the new offense under Josh Gattis?

“I feel like we’re just building together, starting to make something happen,” George said. “(Gattis) is a great person. He’s working with us, you can tell he really cares about us. We’ll do big things this year.”

George says in the new strength program that “It’s been great working with coach (Aaron) Feld. He pushes everybody to do their best, and that’s what we’re doing.

George says this offseason his goal was to “gain weight, get faster.”

Mission accomplished.

He’s put on 12 pounds of muscle and is up to 179 pounds.

“I’m just trying to get bigger so when I play you can see it,” he said.