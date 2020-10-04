Jacolby George: "Miami can beat Clemson, of course"
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation High School WR and Cane commitment Jacolby George watched Miami’s blowout win over Florida State last weekend with his family.“I thought we did great, everybody ex...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news