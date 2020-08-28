Jacolby George solid, set to graduate early
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation High School WR and Miami Hurricanes commitment Jacolby George says it’s possible he will miss at least part of his senior season.His team hasn’t started practicing...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news