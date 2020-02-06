News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 03:58:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Jacorey Brooks: UM in it, goal to earn 5th star Sunday at Rivals Camp Miami

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Miami Booker T. Washington High School WR Jacorey Brooks is one of the nation’s most highly sought receiver.And he’s exactly the kind of prospect coach Manny Diaz & Co. need to keep home to help UM...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}