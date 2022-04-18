Jacurri Brown learning from Van Dyke, Garcia and waiting his turn
The 15 spring practice sessions, including Saturday’s Spring Game, were a fast learning process for QB Jacurri Brown, who enrolled at Miami in January.Brown spent the spring picking up the nuances ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news