Jacurri Brown learning Gattis offense: "I'm just really excited"

Quarterback Jacurri Brown enrolled at Miami in January.

And with a new quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, he’s basically in the same mental boat as returning quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia.

They are all learning a new system together this spring.

“We’re all learning everything, it’s new for us every time we do it,” Brown told CaneSport at a recent LifeWallet event. “We’re all talking to each other, getting to know each other. It’s so surreal being here now, waiting all this time. I’m just really excited.”

That task’s already begun, with coordinator Josh Gattis giving the QBs some of the plays to learn in advance of the March 7 start date of drills.

So how is Brown’s transition to college and a new system going?

“From studying, having the papers and looking at it, it’s coming easy for me,” Brown said. “It’s very tight end oriented and stuff like that. Just learning the signals and getting everything down pat - once I get out there and do it I should be good.”

Brown says he’s leaning on Van Dyke and Garcia to help him along.

And with Garcia still in the rehab process and not expected to be full go this spring, Brown could be in line for a lot of reps.

“It’s going to be great for me, just getting back out there and playing the sport I love,” Brown said. “It’s a big jump from high school to college with the speed of your players. Everybody is good, everybody is going to get better. We’re excited.”

Brown is part of UM’s new Fourth Quarter program, of course, and coming to that straight from high school can be a challenge.

“At my high school we did a lot of stations, heavy conditioning, but it’s more mental and then in high school you’re not going rapid like that,” Brown said. “But it’s really fun, I like working out with the guys. That stuff brings us together for sure, builds the tradition, culture.”

Brown adds of the mental side of the program that “You can’t put your hands on your hips, hands on your head - show no weakness. We want to get to the point where your teammates are telling you to get your hands off your hips or a coach comes, `Don’t cheat yourself!’ It’s going to show up in times like this right now where we’re outworking (other) teams. It’s going to show up in the fall who has been working, who has been putting their hands on their hips taking it slow.

“(Instead of hands on hips) it’s more like standing there and just breathing, getting your breath, getting positive thinking, neutral thinking, stuff like that. Just talking to yourself to be great. That’s all I say (to myself), `Be great.’ Just push through it because the pain is temporary for sure. Once you’re done it’s `Okay, we did that, I have class for the rest of the day, it’s all good.’ It’s an hour and 30 of work, we’re all young, fit, so we can get through for sure.”

Brown’s work is paying off for him personally. He’s added 12 pounds of muscle since arriving and is up to 210 pounds.

“I wanted to be 210 in May, I’m at that right now,” said Brown, who ultimately wants to weigh around 225. “They feed you really good, for sure.”