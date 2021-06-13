Jacurri Brown off UM official visit: 5-6 fellow visitors will be Canes
Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes High School QB Jacurri Brown was one of two Cane commitments on hand for a huge official visit weekend.And he says it went as well as UM could have hoped.While there may not ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news