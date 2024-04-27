Cornerback Jaden Davis is the second Miami Hurricane drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. The transfer from Oklahoma was selected in the seventh round, 226th overall, by the Arizona Cardinals.

Davis, at 5' 10" and 182 pounds, played one season for the Hurricanes playing in all 13 games. Davis tallied 42 tackles (32 solo), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections.

In his career, Davis has 143 total tackles, one sack, one interception and 14 pass breakups.