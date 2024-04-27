Jaden Davis drafted in seventh round of 2024 NFL Draft to Arizona
Cornerback Jaden Davis is the second Miami Hurricane drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. The transfer from Oklahoma was selected in the seventh round, 226th overall, by the Arizona Cardinals.
Davis, at 5' 10" and 182 pounds, played one season for the Hurricanes playing in all 13 games. Davis tallied 42 tackles (32 solo), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections.
In his career, Davis has 143 total tackles, one sack, one interception and 14 pass breakups.
The Fort Lauderdale, FL native was a four-star prospect from St. Thomas Aquinas High School and was rated as the 24th overall cornerback in the 2019 class by Rivals.com.
Miami has now had cornerbacks taken in the NFL Draft in two consecutive years with Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey selected in the seventh round last year.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook