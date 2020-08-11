Jaelan Phillips up to 270 pounds: "I definitely feel great"
DE Jaelan Phillips will have a bigger role with Gregory Rousseau opting out, and he said after Tuesday’s practice that he’s ready for whatever challenge comes his way.Oh, and Phillips is taking at ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news