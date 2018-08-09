CaneSport.com

Redshirt senior OL Jahair Jones is finally getting his opportunity as a starter.

And he appears to have a secure hold on his guard spot. The key for his progress to this point?

“Just staying in my playbook, keep asking questions, keep going over film - changing my diet, sleeping habits, things of that nature,” Jones said.

The overall first team line?

“We’re meshing together pretty well,” Jones said after Thursday’s practice. “We’re making progress, still have to stay consistent and keep working because we have a big task ahead of us. We’re just getting ready.”

* The toughest defensive lineman Jones has gone up against in practices this fall? He points to second team tackle Tito Odenigbo.

“He’s strong, he’s nimble, agile,” Jones said. “It’s competition, I like it.”