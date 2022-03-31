Jahfari Harvey: We’re pushing real hard every day

If the Miami Hurricanes defense is going to make a jump up from last year, when the team ranked No. 44 in rush defense (139.0 yards) and No. 75 total defense ranking (389.6 yards), the front line will have to perform a lot better.

The starting four of a year ago that struggled with physical domination and sacks is gone.

And this spring the primary starting line has been ends Jahfari Harvey and Chantz Williams with tackles rotating around between Leonard Taylor, Jared Harrison-Hunte, Jacob Lichtenstein and Jordan Miller.

Transfer tackle Antonio Moultrie is injured but will be back this summer, and the team also got a recent commitment from senior transfer end Mitchell Agude.

After Thursday’s practice, Harvey shared his thoughts on the progress of this team and D line through eight spring sessions.

He says the “tempo, speed of practice” is the biggest difference from a year ago.

“Everybody is getting their wind better, everybody is getting less fatigue as practice goes on,” Harvey said. “We’re just getting our stamina up, that’s the biggest jump right now.

“If the other team is more tired than us, that’s an advantage.”

Harvey goes up against tackles Zion Nelson and DJ Scaife in practices and says they are “pretty tough.”

In a rotation role last year (started first four games, then only one of the final eight), Harvey had 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

He is looking to be a leader and playmaker this year.

“I’m working to get better and better every day, chip at it every day,” Harvey said. “You have to work at it.”

A final takeaway from Harvey?

“We’re pushing real hard every day,” Harvey said. “Practice is different. It’s getting us in shape. Every day we go out there in practice we’re getting better and better.”

* Harvey says Jason Taylor is helping “tremendously” during practice and also in meetings watching film.

“Everybody is learning from him,” Harvey said.

* Asked about DE Thomas Davis, who is working in for some first team reps this spring, Harvey said, “He’s real fast off the edge, can dip real well, get low.”