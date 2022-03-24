Jahmile Addae: I see a group that wants to be great

There’s one member of the Miami Hurricanes coaching staff that won a national championship ring last season: Georgia DB coach Jahmile Addae, who this year is taking the same role on under Mario Cristobal at Miami.

So Addae is in a unique position to immediately see any deficiencies on Miami’s roster compared to the best in the nation.

His thoughts after the team’s practice on Thursday?

“It’s actually going well, probably a lot better than most of us thought as a staff,” Addae said. “A hungry group, motivated group, a group that really wants to be great.

“We’ve been really impressed with how they’re working, their intent, and their attention to detail. … The energy is just contagious.”

A native of Valrico, Fla., at Georgia last year Addae was part of a defensive coaching staff that helped lead the Georgia defense to a No. 2 national ranking in total defense (268.9 yards). And his unit ranked No. 2 in Team Passing Efficiency Defense (103.65) and No. 13 in passing yards allowed per game (190.1). He helped develop Lewis Cine, who was an All-American after leading Georgia with 73 tackles and an interception.

Addae also said he sees similarities with UM and UGA with recruiting aspects of the programs.

“For us here, a lot of what we are doing is more about the people and less about the fluff, more about substance,” Addae said.

Addae inherits a DB group that ranked No. 102 in the nation in passing yards allowed (250.6) and No. 60 in pass efficiency defense (132.08).

So there’s work to be done.

But certainly there are pieces that are talented enough to dominate.

This team returns starting CB Tyrique Stevenson and has other past starters at corner Te’Cory Couch, Marcus Clarke, DJ Ivey and Al Blades. Plus transfer CB Daryl Porter, Jr. will arrive in the summer.

Asked about Blades’ progress, Addae said, “Al is doing really well. Playing him at multiple positions (STAR as well) and forcing him to learn on the run and he’s done a heck of a job. … Not necessarily a finished product, but a good start for sure.”

At safety?

It’s a three-headed monster of young talent with James Williams, Kam Kinchens and Avantae Williams.

“James Williams, a big, long target - you walk up to him, he’s what you want it to look like,” Addae said. “Works his butt off, very humble kid. He’s entrenched on what we’re doing, will sit with the defensive staff and watch film while we’re watching - we have to kick him out (because NCAA rules limit time with coaches each week). He’s one of the guys who is really, really hungry to win, to better himself. … Athletically he’s got the twitch, the length, the top end speed that you want. You want to hone in some things technically, which we’re doing. He’s gotten better day to day, his biggest jump actually happened today getting guys lined up, communication.

“(Avantae) has been awesome. Avantae and James are one and the same, want to be so great. Their athletic ability and how they’re working, I’m pleased.”

Overall at DB?

“We want quick twitch, but discipline is most important at defensive back,” Addae said. “We want length, twitch, body control, all those things.”

Of note is that Kinchens and Stevenson are limited due to injury this spring, so it’s hard to tell just what the depth chart might look like until fall camp … with Porter also here then as well.

“(Porter) will help us,” Addae said. “He’s not here yet. we’ll have to see what that looks like when he gets into the fold. … He’s a guy that has the ability to play at this level.”

Yes, this can be an elite secondary.

The pieces just all need to come together.

“This defensive backs group has taken everything that we’ve given them and ran with it,” Addae said. “There is no clash, no division, none of that. You can tell they are coming together in a different way, and that’s important, probably the most important aspect of the team.

“In terms of their physical ability, they have what we need.”