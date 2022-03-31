Jakai Clark focused on the grind, working to get stronger

It’s been almost a year.

Last April, Miami Hurricanes center Jakai Clark suffered injuries in a car accident that left him doubtful to start the season. He didn't play the first two games and there was some thought given to redshirting him, but he worked hard to return and started the final nine games.

So this spring he 30 career starts under his belt as a Cane.

He's worked to get stronger, a must for him, off the shoulder injury sustained in the accident.

And he earned high praise from line coach Alex Mirabal March 22, when the coach said, “In my opinion I think Jakai can be one of the upper echelon centers in the ACC. That’s my opinion on it. It’s my job to keep helping him get better. … I think he’s a heck of a football player. It’s hard to find that guy, a center.

“He’s got the ability to be special.”

After today’s practice, Clark returned the praise. He pointed to Mirabal as a great teacher, and also shared what Mirabal is stressing to him.

“He wants me to get looser in my hips, be able to open up a little more,” Clark said. “A big emphasis right now is to be able to get into the double team box and be able to knock the defensive tackle over. That’s something I’ve been working on a lot this spring.”

Miami needs better play up front.

Flashback to a year ago, and this is a unit that was nothing special. The backs averaged 3.7 yards per carry and there were 30 sacks allowed (by comparison opponents averaged 3.9 yards and Miami had 33 sacks).

There also are a couple of main starters gone: RT Jarrid Williams (team best 84.0 grade run blocking per Pro Football Focus) and OG Navaughn Donaldson.

No returning lineman with more than 30 reps of experience graded out higher than 64.1 percent as a run blocker (that was Zion Nelson). Keep in mind that a 70 percent grade or higher is really what you want.

Clark?

He had an overall grade of 57.7 with a run blocking grade of 51.5 and a 74.3 pass block grade from PFF.

There were some concerns about his physicality.

Clark isn’t the most physical lineman, so does he feel strong enough to dominate?

“I do, there are areas I want to improve, get stronger,” he says. “I just have to work, focus on the grind.”

Certainly this spring it looks like he’ll be up to the challenge of making this the kind of line that Mario Cristobal and Mirabal want.

“It’s nice to get this individual coaching and development that you need, especially for the younger guys,” Clark said. “I feel like in past years we didn’t really have that. And this year it’s been a big improvement.”

* Logan Sagapolu was elevated up the depth chart to first team guard, and Clark said of the Oregon transfer that he has “Strength, power, explosiveness.”

* Asked what D linemen are standing out most to him this spring, Clark pointed to Jacob Lichtenstein and Allan Haye (“He’s really been improving,” Clark said of Haye).