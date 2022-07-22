Jakai Clark On Watch List For Best Center Award

Fourth-year junior Jakai Clark was among 40 selected for the Rimington Award Friday morning. The award is annually presented to the best center in college football. Pro Football Focus took part in adding Clark to the list. Clark is one of five from the ACC who made list for the award (Will Putnam, Clemson, Grant Gibson, NC State, Johnny Jordan, Virginia Tech, and Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest.

Clark has appeared in 32 of 36 contests since arriving in Miami in 2019. He has already registered 30 starts as a collegiate student-athlete (nine per season).

Over the last two years, Clark’s exceptional blocking ability has helped Miami average a noteworthy 444.5 yards per game. That number includes 144.3 rushing yards and 300.2 passing per contest over the course of 23 games.

Brett Romberg is the only other Miami Hurricane to win the award. The Canadian native claimed the elite accolade in 2002 and was part of the 2001 team that is considered one of the best college football teams of all time.