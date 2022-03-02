Jake Garcia cleared, will be full participant in spring drills
Jake Garcia is part of the Canes' LifeWallet NIL contingent, so perhaps it's fitting that the company's motto is "The Time is Now."Because that's how Garcia is approaching this spring.He's finally ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news