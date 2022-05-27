Jalen Brown focused on process, not in a rush
Miami (Fla.) Gulliver High School WR Jalen Brown has programs across the nation hot on his trail, but he’s in no rush to make a decision on his college destination. Brown has set June official visi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news