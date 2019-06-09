News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 06:51:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Jalen Rivers commits: "Miami will get me where I want to be"

Bljlz9kguxe4nr3yp64v
CaneSport.com
Staff

Orange Park (Fla.) Oakleaf High School OL Jalen Rivers' offer list includes the likes of Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Florida, and Auburn.You get the idea: He's one of the most sought...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}