Jalen Rivers losing weight, getting back to 100 percent off injury

Coaches called offensive guard Jalen Rivers UM’s top performing linemen … before his season was cut short after the first three games due to a leg injury.

The status of the second-year lineman now with spring practice around the corner?

“I’m feeling not 100 percent, but I am feeling really great,” Rivers said. “I’m just taking it day by day. I’m at the five-month mark right now and it’s a six-month recovery. So even when I am cleared we’ll see how things go. By then we’ll be in spring ball, but I am not cleared to go all-out in spring ball. But after that I will do summer and fall camp and be ready for the season.”

Rivers says he gained some weight as a side-effect of not being able to run due to the injury “but I’ve really been maintaining and trying to lose some of the weight I did gain, which wasn’t a lot. But muscle, I feel I haven’t really lost much muscle. Losing weight is not that big of a problem because I know I’ll get to it. I’m really right there and my leg and quad, muscles from my knee injury is almost symmetrical right now.”

Rivers is one of several returning linemen with past starting experience, a list that includes tackles Zion Nelson, John Campbell and interior linemen Jakai Clark, Justice Oluwaseun and DJ Scaife.

What does he see for this line?

“We always miss the guys that left, are moving forward in life, but I feel the guys we do have we’re going to do great things,” Rivers said.

As for his impression of new OL coach Alex Mirabal, Rivers says, “They’re not taking any B.S. right now. That’s real talk. Because coach Mirabal, everyone has seen he’s a little dude. But he’s a really great coach, really great person. He’s getting us better, and that goes for all of this staff.”

Rivers adds of head coach Mario Cristobal that “He’s really involved with us. Even the times he wasn’t there with recruitment, the hiring process of other staff members, he was really present still. And when he is back he’s really present, is with the O line too. He’s really involved not just with us but with everybody on the team.”