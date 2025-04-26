Jalen Rivers selected in fifth round of NFL Draft by Cincinnati Bengals

Former Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Rivers was a key component to the No. 1 offense, which led the nation in yards (537) and points per game (44) last season. He started eight games at left tackle, earning an All-ACC honorable mention. He also earned All-ACC second team after the 2023 season. According to Rivals.com, Rivers was a four-star talent from Orange Park, FL, and the 16th-ranked offensive tackle and 168th prospect overall from the 2020 class.

Rivers is a former four-star prospect who battled through injuries during his time at Miami. He was an All-ACC selection in his lone healthy season in 2023, which was also his only season playing left tackle exclusively. He followed that up in 2024 with a Pro Football Focus career-high 78.8 pass-blocking grade while oscillating between left guard and left tackle within games during the second half of the season. That versatility could serve him well in the NFL, but middling athleticism and foot speed likely make him a better option as a guard.

Scouting Report

Strengths Rivers can play all positions on the offensive line. He keeps his legs driving downhill in the run game and has proper hand setup in pass protection, particularly at tackle. He usually attempts to strike first.