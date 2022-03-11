James Williams on Fri.: This year you'll see that dominating Miami D again

There’s not a lot finesse about James Williams’ game at safety.

He breaks on the ball with reckless abandon, body slams opposing players into the turf and uses his superior height, range and speed to make plays sideline to sideline.

So perhaps it’s fitting that Williams had a brash assessment of where he sees this Cane defense heading off a season in which the unit struggled.

“It’ll be one helluva year,” Williams said after the team’s Friday practice wrapped up. “I think this year will be the year Miami is back as that defense everybody is looking for - tackle, wrap, hit, make plays, get turnovers, get sacks. This will be the year we’re looking for.

Last season Williams came off the bench in the first three games as a true freshman who was a 5-star recruit. Then he starte4d the next seven with Bubba Bolden injured.

Williams ended the year with 31 tackles and a pair of interceptions, missing the final three games due to injury.

This spring he’s back working under a new staff, and in a new system with Kevin Steele taking over as coordinator.

“I love it,” Williams said, adding that the new coaches are stressing attention to detail and “are on us about every little thing.”

“Practice, I love it,” he said. “There’s been a lot of intensity, everything is moving fast, we’re learning the system, getting to know what type of team we are.”

As for his own progress, Williams says that compared to last year when everything was new to him that “now come back in spring, I’m the top dog, I run the pack. I lead the defense, make calls, make adjustments. It’s just been eye-opening for me.”

He adds “Last year I was so eager to get out there that I was causing penalties that hurt my team, which I had to learn that my time will come. And my time did come, and I performed. That was something I had to learn. … Don’t be ready, stay ready.”

It’s a solid safety position with Williams joined by Avantae Williams and Kam Kinchens, who both also had bright moments last year.

Kinchens finished with 44 tackles and 4 PBUs, and Avante ended with 18 tackles and an interception in six games.

Kinchens is out this spring, so it’s Williams and Avantae as the ones right now.

“We’re the three-headed monster back there,” James said.

Williams also says he feels “more explosive, elusive” after the off-season workouts.

At 6-5 and 218 pounds he says “I’m 110 pounds of muscle, the rest 12 percent fat, so I feel great. … I cut a lot of fat and gained a lot of muscle which allowed me to be more explosive, bend more and be elusive, take great angles to the ball.

“I feel great, amazing, I’m ready to play.”

An area Williams needed to work on off last year?

Well he will look to improve his 54.0 run defense grade of last year (per Pro Football Focus) with more attention on it in addition to his natural pass defense skills (78.1 grade).

And it wasn’t just Williams - the entire D struggled to get ball carriers to the ground.

“We did bad last year tackling,” Williams said. “This year we’ve been focusing on near hip, shoot to wrap, then be consistent with our tackling so we can improve that.”