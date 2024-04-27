Williams, at 6'5" and 215 pounds, played three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes, totaling 163 tackles (107 solo), 12 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

Former Miami safety James Williams was the fourth Miami Hurricane selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Miami's leading tackler last season (73) was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round, 242nd overall

Williams could not compete on Miami's Pro Day due to an injury.

The Miami native played his senior year at American Heritage High School in Plantation, FL. He was rated as a five-star prospect and the top safety in the 2021 class.

As a junior at Western High School in Davie, FL, Williams recorded 62 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, four passes defended, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception returned for a touchdown.

Williams played at safety at Miami with fellow 2024 draft mate Kamren Kinchens but may transition to linebacker in the NFL.

"Different teams see me as just a linebacker," Williams said. "Different teams see me as both. Some teams see me as just a safety. It all depends on what team, what they want, what they need. I can fit in anything on any team."

He chose Miami over the Georgia Bulldogs.