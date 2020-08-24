James Williams joins elite list of 5-star Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes have a five-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class.DB/Striker James Williams was elevated today to the nation's No. 18 overall prospect, up two spots from his previous ranki...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news