CaneSport.com

S Jaquan Johnson said after Day of fall drills “it felt good being out here with the guys again.”

Helping drive Johnson and this team - the memory of the three losses to close out last season.

“We just can’t flinch when we get opportunities, get into those big games,” Johnson said. “We have to execute.”

With the end of the season last year not going the way the team wanted, Johnson adds that “We’re preaching that we have to finish - that’s most important.”

The bottom line for this Cane D, when it comes to Johnson’s perspective?

“We want to establish ourselves as being the best defense in the nation and if we get a chance we’ll try to do that Sept. 2,” Johnson said.

* Of his fellow starting safety Sheldrick Redwine, who transitioned from cornerback a year ago, Johnson said, “Redwine is definitely more comfortable, is moving around fluidly, is communicating, being a vocal leader. Every aspect he’s improved.”