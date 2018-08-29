CaneSport.com

Jaquan Johnson: LSU thinks "they are going to bully us around"
Safety Jaquan Johnson says Sunday can’t get here soon enough for this team.“Guys are ready to go out and hit someone with a different color (jersey),” Johnson said.He adds “I’ve been thinking about...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news