In the portion of Tuesday's practice that was open to the media Jarren Williams was back in action off a shoulder injury that limited him last week and saw N'Kosi Perry get his first start of the year.

Perry, of course, threw for 422 yards and 4 TDs when Williams was picked off his first three drives vs. Virginia Tech. And then Perry helped the team to a win last weekend against top 20 Virginia, playing turnover-free ball.

Coach Manny Diaz said on Monday that Williams remains the team's starting quarterback, but today in the early going it was Perry with the first rep followed by Williams and then Tate Martell. Martell began practicing at QB last week with Williams banged up and remains there for now ... but he continues to wear his wide receiver jersey colors.

