QB Jarren Williams shared his thoughts on Wednesday, and on Thursday he expounded on a few more topics.

He said on 560 AM that off the Central Michigan game that he hears the criticism of the Cane offense and tries to use it to make himself better.

“At this position, especially a place like this, the quarterback we have a really high standard,” Williams said. “I have a high standard for myself. All the criticism, I take it, try to learn from it, get better. I’m trying to perfect my game. Anything they say I can learn from and get better from I try to apply it.”

Among the criticisms: Miami hasn’t been throwing the ball 20 or more yards downfield often enough.

Williams’ thoughts on that?

“You have to take advantage of those plays, the defense don’t give those up all the time,” Williams said. “We take a shot, we want to be efficient. That’s something we’re working on and getting better chemistry from week to week. We’re going to keep taking shots. You have to take what the defense gives you.”

The talented receivers haven’t had a lot of big games, but Williams says there’s no bickering from that group.

“It’s a really good group - those guys are very unselfish, are willing to do anything for the team,” Williams said. “Those guys have been working really hard.”

With UM 2-2, Williams weighed in on his own progress, saying “I’ve been doing good from week to week just learning. From game 1 to now I feel like I’m a lot more comfortable with the offense, at a better place mentally than I was going into game 1. I have to keep getting better.”

What’s he working on most?

“Just really my pocket presence, I can continue to keep working on that, get my eyes where they need to be, going from 1 progression, 2 progression, get through those progressions. … and if nothing is there using my feet to extend the play. And being smart with the football, don’t turn the ball over.”

* Williams shared more on Wednesday’s lackluster practice that Manny Diaz stopped halfway through.

“I feel like it’s just the guys, we all have to come out every day and compete, compete, compete as hard as ever,” Williams said. “We know the standard. We’re out there, guys are kind of lax and not competing well, we can all feel that. Coaches too. that’s why he called us up, letting us know we have to pick this thing up.

“When coach called us up it got a lot of guys’ attention. The leaders have to speak up and get guys going. It’s on me as well as other guys too. We have to get everybody doing.”