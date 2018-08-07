CaneSport.com

WR Jeff Thomas is a popular pick with national pundits this preseason to be a breakout player after he flashed his dazzling speed with numerous long gains a year ago.

His take on the hype?

“I’m just trying to take it as motivation to keep working on my game so I can be the breakout player they’re talking about,” Thomas said.

Thomas points to maturity as a major area in which he’s improved since his freshman year in 2017. And there’s also this: He’s put on 10 pounds since last season, up to 178.

“And I’ve gotten faster,” he said.

He was timed at 4.37 seconds in 40 testing a couple of months ago.

“That was with shoes, so who knows with cleats on (what the time would have been),” Thomas said.

The bottom line for Thomas, who is working as the first team slot receiver ahead of Mike Harley?

“I can’t wait to see what I can do this year,” Thomas said.