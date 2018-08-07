CaneSport.com

Jeff Thomas adds 10 pounds, gets faster
WR Jeff Thomas is a popular pick with national pundits this preseason to be a breakout player after he flashed his dazzling speed with numerous long gains a year ago.
His take on the hype?
“I’m just trying to take it as motivation to keep working on my game so I can be the breakout player they’re talking about,” Thomas said.
Thomas points to maturity as a major area in which he’s improved since his freshman year in 2017. And there’s also this: He’s put on 10 pounds since last season, up to 178.
“And I’ve gotten faster,” he said.
He was timed at 4.37 seconds in 40 testing a couple of months ago.
“That was with shoes, so who knows with cleats on (what the time would have been),” Thomas said.
The bottom line for Thomas, who is working as the first team slot receiver ahead of Mike Harley?
“I can’t wait to see what I can do this year,” Thomas said.
* Looking back at last year Thomas said the biggest disappointment was, not surprisingly, the Clemson loss. And a mistake he made.
“We were trying to come back and I ended up fumbling,” Thomas said.
That memory has pushed him this off-season.
“I still have a lot of things to work on,” he said.
* Thomas’ take on the freshmen receivers?
“They really don’t know the playbook so I’m just trying to help them out, help them learn what to do,” Thomas said.