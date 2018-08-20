CaneSport.com

WR Jeff Thomas said on Monday that his big gain in Saturday’s scrimmage was a 20-yard pickup on a crossing route from Malik Rosier that converted a third down.

“The scrimmage went good,” he said. “There was adversity I had to get through - I had a dropped ball, had to get over it, move on.”

How does the first team look?

“Good, we still have some things to work on but we’re getting there,” Thomas said.

With LSU game prep starting in earnest this week (UM is holding a simulated "game" vs. LSU on Wednesday), Thomas said, “everyone is getting on the same page - we’re just getting ready for LSU so we can have a good game against them.”