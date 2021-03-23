Jess Simpson impressed by McCloud, Harrison-Hunte, weighs in on DL
The last time Jess Simpson coached at UM, his defensive line helped the Canes rank No. 1 in the nation in tackles for loss, and his roster included guys like Jon Garvin, Gregory Rousseau, Joe Jacks...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news