Jess Simpson on Monday: Heavy rotation on DL to continue, LT could work in
The Hurricanes' defensive front fared okay, not great, in the first two games.But then after a first good couple of series (in which there were two sacks), the line just didn't hold up consistently...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news