CaneSport.com

Dean said he worked with the ones in the scrimmage and was with the ones again today with Trajan Bandy on the side working on a bike.

“This is my last year - in that scrimmage coach (Manny) Diaz talked about having the potential to make plays,” Dean said. “So I just went out there and did my job and found the ball.”

He spoke about both his picks: “One was in zone - my man ran up, the ball was thrown over the middle late so I was able to get there, pick the ball off. The other one was a slant route, the quarterback threw it late, I jumped in front of it and got the interception.”

DJ Ivey and Al Blades (nickel) are both working heavily into the cornerback rotation as freshmen.

“DJ is coming along, he’s got that confidence, major technique,” Dean said. “DJ is pushing all the corners - we need competition, people to push us.

“Al is coming along well. He’s fast, very technique sound. He’s also coming along well.”