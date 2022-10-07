Jim Larranaga At Media Day: "Our Goal Now Is To Keep Pushing Forward"
Miami fan’s expectations for the basketball team are fairly low compared to its football and baseball programs, and for good reason. Miami’s football and baseball programs have nine championships total and the men’s basketball program still has yet to make the final four.
“If our football program has won five national championships and our baseball four, there’s no reason our basketball program can’t put itself in that category,” said Head Coach Jim Larranaga at media day Friday. “But to say it’s easy to do? It’s easy to say. It’s a lot tougher to put those words into action.”
Miami is coming off its best finish in program history making it to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.
The Hurricanes have six new additions to the program as Larranaga enters his 12th season with Miami. Larranaga signed a two-year extension that keeps him with the Hurricanes to the 2025-26 season.
The transfer portal was kind to the Canes as in years past and some of the new faces made appearances at today's media day. Nijel Pack from Kansas State and Norchad Omier from Arkansas State answered questions in a room full of media personnel.
Pack was an All-Big 12 selection and Omier was the Sun Belt Player of the Year last season. Pack averaged 17 points per game and Omier also averaged 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds per contest.
The two join starters Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller in what should be an explosive offense. Freshmen Christian Watson, AJ Casey, Danilo Jovanovich, and Favoure Aire also join the team.
Miami opens its season with an exhibition game against IUP and starts the regular season on November 7th against Lafayette.
