Miami fan’s expectations for the basketball team are fairly low compared to its football and baseball programs, and for good reason. Miami’s football and baseball programs have nine championships total and the men’s basketball program still has yet to make the final four. “If our football program has won five national championships and our baseball four, there’s no reason our basketball program can’t put itself in that category,” said Head Coach Jim Larranaga at media day Friday. “But to say it’s easy to do? It’s easy to say. It’s a lot tougher to put those words into action.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbmVzQ29hY2hM P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYW5lc0NvYWNoTDwvYT4gb24gdGhl IGVuZXJneSBhbmQgcmVjcnVpdGluZyBidXp6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FuZXNIb29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q2FuZXNIb29wczwvYT4gYXJlIGhhdmluZyBub3cgYWZ0ZXIgbWFraW5nIGl0 IHRvIHRoZSBlbGl0ZS1laWdodCBsYXN0IHNlYXNvbi4gQWxzbyBjb21tZW50 cyB0aGF0IGhlIGJlbGlldmVzIHRoZXJlIHNob3VsZG7igJl0IGJlIGFueSBy ZWFzb24gd2h5IENhbmVzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgY291bGRu4oCZdCBiZSBjYXBh YmxlIG9mIHdpbm5pbmcgYSBuYXRpb25hbCBjaGFtcGlvbnNoaXAgb25lIGRh eS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzcxb3oyWjFQWm8iPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS83MW96MloxUFpvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdlbyBNaWxpYW4g KEBSaXZhbHNHZW8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2 YWxzR2VvL3N0YXR1cy8xNTc4NDM3MDE3MTEzMTAwMjg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Miami is coming off its best finish in program history making it to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The Hurricanes have six new additions to the program as Larranaga enters his 12th season with Miami. Larranaga signed a two-year extension that keeps him with the Hurricanes to the 2025-26 season. The transfer portal was kind to the Canes as in years past and some of the new faces made appearances at today's media day. Nijel Pack from Kansas State and Norchad Omier from Arkansas State answered questions in a room full of media personnel.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3JjaGFkIE9tZXIgY2FsbHMgcGxheWluZyBhdCBNaWFtaSBhIGRy ZWFtIGNvbWUgdHJ1ZS4gVGhlIE5pY2FyYWd1YSBuYXRpdmUgcGxheWVkIG9u ZSBzZWFzb24gb2YgaGlnaCBzY2hvb2wgYmFza2V0YmFsbCBhdCBNaWFtaSBQ cmVwLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFudGhvbnkgWWVybyAoQEFudGhvbnlZZXJvMSkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbnRob255WWVybzEvc3Rh dHVzLzE1Nzg0MTM5MzI0OTM5NTA5NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciA3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Pack was an All-Big 12 selection and Omier was the Sun Belt Player of the Year last season. Pack averaged 17 points per game and Omier also averaged 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds per contest. The two join starters Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller in what should be an explosive offense. Freshmen Christian Watson, AJ Casey, Danilo Jovanovich, and Favoure Aire also join the team.

Miami opens its season with an exhibition game against IUP and starts the regular season on November 7th against Lafayette.