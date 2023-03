Head coach Jim Larranaga speaks with Marcus Benjamin after practice at the ACC tournament.

Miami prepares for its matchup against Duke in the semifinal of the tournament Friday night, the third game between the two schools this season.

Larranaga shares what concerns him about his team, the Blue Devils, and the team mentality going into the game.

The tip is set for 7:00 PM at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina.